AI Safety Newsletter

AI Safety Newsletter

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Lorna Holmes's avatar
Lorna Holmes
1d

Experts inside the industry have been worried about safety and the risky behavior of AI developers for a long time. It is just that now the harms are ramping up and Altman et al. are forced to let it go public. Before dismissing their warnings as bullshit, I suggest reading Empire of AI by Karen Hao, and If Anyone Builds It Everyone Dies by Yudkowski and Soares. And at the same time present your credentials which would encourage us to value your opinion.

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Pranab Ghosh's avatar
Pranab Ghosh
1d

Seems to be all staged for regulatory capture

1) Research engineer resigns citing AI safety concerns

2) Research Engineer is all over media scare mongering

3) AI companies call for slowdown with media fanfare

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