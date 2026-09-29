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Stephen D. Anthony's avatar
Stephen D. Anthony
5d

Who believes that these are the right people to have such ‘discussions’?

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Weekly Sovereign AI News's avatar
Weekly Sovereign AI News
5d

Striking that the dialogue left out export controls and distillation, the two issues that actually shape capability. For countries outside the US–China pair, the open letter from 20+ states is the more telling signal: they're asking for an institution because they have no seat at the bilateral table. Do you expect the incident channel to ever cover cases like the Australian agency hack, where the victim is a third country?

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