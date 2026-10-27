AI Safety Newsletter

AI Safety Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Lortie's avatar
Eric Lortie
3d

It's been very obvious that something like a Mirai-botnet style attack that installs SLMs on compromised IoT infra is only one of the horrible things that will play out in the coming business quarters.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center for AI Safety · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture