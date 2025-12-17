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AISN #77: New Model Releases From OpenAI, SpaceXAI, and Meta
Also, economists and mathematicians expect near-term AI impacts, and AI 2040: Plan A
Jul 21
•
Laura Hiscott
,
Alice Blair
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
26
1
AISN #76: Fable 5 Restrictions Lifted & OpenAI Limits GPT-5.6 Release
Also: Recent benchmark scores suggest rapid capabilities progress
Jul 6
•
Laura Hiscott
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
26
3
June 2026
AISN #75: Anthropic Releases Fable, the US Government Restricts it
Also: Anthropic’s proposal for the AI industry to collectively slow down
Jun 17
•
Laura Hiscott
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
32
3
AISN #74: The Pope’s Encyclical & AI Betrayal Could Deter Reckless AI Use
Also: AI model solves a well-known open mathematical problem posed 80 years ago
Jun 3
•
Laura Hiscott
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
29
3
May 2026
AISN #73: AI Safety Enters the Political Mainstream & Musk Loses OpenAI Lawsuit
Also: Potential Government Oversight of AI Model Releases
May 21
•
Laura Hiscott
and
Center for AI Safety
35
3
AISN #72: Empirical Research Sheds Light on AI Wellbeing
Also: Public sentiment towards AI worsens
May 1
•
Dan Hendrycks
and
Center for AI Safety
65
8
April 2026
AISN #71: Cyberattacks & Datacenter Moratorium Bill
Also, updates on the Anthropic vs. Pentagon court case.
Apr 10
•
Alice Blair
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
54
11
March 2026
AI Safety Newsletter #70: AI Layoffs and Automated Warfare
Also, a new open letter advocating for pro-human values and control over AI development
Mar 24
•
Alice Blair
,
Laura Hiscott
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
86
10
AI Safety Newsletter #69: Department of War, Anthropic, and National Security
Also, Anthropic Removes a Core Safety Commitment
Mar 13
•
Alice Blair
,
Laura Hiscott
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
28
4
February 2026
AI Safety Newsletter #68: Moltbook Exposes Risky AI Behavior
Plus: The Pentagon Accelerates AI and GPT-5.2 solves open mathematics problems.
Feb 2
•
Nick Stockton
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
76
1
9
December 2025
AI Safety Newsletter #67: Trump’s preemption executive order
Also: H200s go to China and new frontier AI models from OpenAI and DeepSeek.
Dec 17, 2025
•
Nick Stockton
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
34
2
AI Safety Newsletter #66: Evaluating Frontier Models, New Gemini and Claude, Preemption is Back
Welcome to the AI Safety Newsletter by the Center for AI Safety. We discuss developments in AI and AI safety. No technical background required.
Dec 2, 2025
•
Nick Stockton
,
Dan Hendrycks
, and
Center for AI Safety
65
6
6
© 2026 Center for AI Safety
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